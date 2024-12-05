The Bucks assigned Livingston (ankle) to the Milwaukee Herd of the G League on Thursday.
Livingston is dealing with an ankle injury and it is unclear how long he will be sidelined. When the 21-year-old forward is able to return to action, he should receive increased opportunities in the G League.
