Livingston signed a four-year contract with the Bucks on Sunday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Livingston, the final selection of the 2023 NBA Draft, agreed to a deal that includes a $2.41 million team option for 2026-27. The 6-foot-6 forward won't turn 20 years old until October and is likely viewed as a developmental option who isn't expected to contribute at the NBA level as a rookie. Instead, look for the Kentucky product to see the majority of his playing time with the G League's Wisconsin Herd in 2023-24.