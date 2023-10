Livingston is out for Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest), Khris Middleton (knee), Damian Lillard (rest), Cameron Payne (rest) and AJ Green (calf) on the bench for Sunday's preseason opener. It's unclear if Livingston will be back for Tuesday's exhibition matchup in Memphis.