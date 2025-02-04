Livingston ended with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 125-96 loss to the Thunder.

The 21-year-old big made his first career NBA start with most of the Bucks' frontcourt on the sidelines for the second game of a back-to-back, and Livingston turned the opportunity into career highs in points, boards and steals. Brook Lopez (back) could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday in Charlotte, but with Bobby Portis (personal) still away from the team, there could be a significant role available for Livingston once again.