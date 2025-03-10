Now Playing

Livingston has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to an illness.

Livingston is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he'll look to recover and be available for Thursday's game against the Lakers. He's seen only 12 minutes of playing time across the Bucks' last three games, so his absence won't make a huge impact on the Bucks' rotation.

