The Bucks list Livingston as out for Monday's game against the Bulls with a left ankle sprain.
After making just his second appearance of the season Saturday -- a four-minute garbage-time cameo in the Bucks' 112-97 loss to the Magic -- Livingston is tending to an injury. The severity of Livingston's injury isn't clear, but even when healthy, the rookie second-round pick won't be part of head coach Adrian Griffin's rotation.
