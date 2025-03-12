Livingston (illness) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Livingston missed Tuesday's loss to the Pacers and could miss a second-straight game while battling an illness. The 21-year-old's potential absence won't have much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he averages 4.9 minutes per game for Milwaukee.
