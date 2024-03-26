site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Rejoins parent club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Livingston was assigned to the Bucks on Monday.
Livingston recently returned from an ankle injury and is now back with the parent club. He's unlikely to be a significant part of the Bucks' rotation.
