Milwaukee recalled Livingston from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday.

Prior to getting recalled, Livingston had a standout performance for the Herd on Tuesday. In a 121-109 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Livingston played 28 minutes and produced 26 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one block.