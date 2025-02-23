The Bucks recalled Livingston from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.

Livingston was recalled after posting 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in 29 minutes during the Herd's 127-91 loss to the Motor City Cruise on Saturday. Livingston has made two NBA appearances in February, totaling 28 minutes of action.