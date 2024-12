Milwaukee recalled Livingston from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.

Prior to getting recalled, Livingston produced 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes Saturday in the Herd's loss to the Iowa Wolves. He should be available off the Milwaukee bench for the team's next game Tuesday in Detroit.