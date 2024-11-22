site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bucks-chris-livingston-returns-to-parent-club | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Returns to parent club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Bucks recalled Livingston from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Friday.
Livingston will rejoin the Bucks ahead of their game against the Pacers on Friday. The 21-year-old has appeared in just one game for Milwaukee all season and won't be part of the rotation Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read