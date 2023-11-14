Livingston (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Livingston will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury. Even when he was healthy, he was limited to garbage-time appearances, so his absence shouldn't impact coach Adrian Griffin's rotation.
More News
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Out Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Cleared for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Back at practice Monday•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Managing ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Scores efficient 22 points•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Inks four-year deal•