Livington racked up 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 93-83 loss to the Cavaliers.

Livington came one rebound shy of a double-double Saturday, as he was able to get the job done with his scoring and rebounding. The Kentucky product is looking to land another NBA contract after recently being waived by Milwaukee on July 2.