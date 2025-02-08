The Bucks assigned Livingston to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Livingston has received inconsistent playing time for Milwaukee this season, as he has appeared in just three of the team's last five outings. Livingston is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.3 minutes across his eight outings for the Herd in 2024-25.