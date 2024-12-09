Livingston (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Magic.
Livingston continues to miss time due to an ankle issue. However, he wasn't part of the rotation before landing on the injury report, so his ongoing absence won't have an impact.
More News
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Headed to G League•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Returns to parent club•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Returns to parent club•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Returns from G League•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Not listed on injury report•