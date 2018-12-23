Wood put up 34 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 14-17 FT) and recorded nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and five blocks Saturday against Stockton.

Wood continues to score with ease in the G League, pushing his season average to 28.5 points per contest (10 games). He's also been effective in other areas of his game, dishing out 2.4 assists while snagging 12.4 rebounds per game. If Wood maintains this type of production from game-to-game (which he has so far), it won't be long until he sees more time with the Bucks.