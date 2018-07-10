Bucks' Christian Wood: Another impressive summer league performance
Wood had 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 90-83 summer league loss to the Nuggets.
Wood put forth another complete performance Monday as he makes his claim for a regular roster spot. The arrival of Brook Lopez hurts Wood's outlook but given his recent efforts and last season's G-League play, he is certainly going to put the pressure on John Henson and Thon Maker when it comes time to finalize the 15-man squad.
