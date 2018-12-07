Wood was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League on Friday.

Wood was called up for added frontcourt depth last week, but he'll now return to the Herd, where he will continue to see plenty of action this season. In four G League games this season, Wood is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 32.7 minutes per game.

