Bucks' Christian Wood: Assigned to G League
Wood was assigned to the G League on Tuesday.
Wood has only seen spot minutes for the Bucks, totaling 19 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G League.
