Wood (ankle) is cleared to play Friday against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Injuries and time in the G League have prevented Wood from seeing NBA action since Dec. 5, though he'll have higher potential to play Friday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip) is out. In 37 total minutes, Wood has racked up 25 points, 16 boards and two assists.