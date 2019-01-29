Wood has been recalled from the G League ahead of Tuesday's game against Detroit, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wood has been lighting it up across the board with the Herd so far this season, although he's yet to see much of a chance with Milwaukee. He hasn't taken the court for the Bucks since Dec. 5, when he logged seven minutes and recorded six points along with four rebounds against the Pistons. Wood's chances of sniffing the court Tuesday night seem slim.