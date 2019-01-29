Bucks' Christian Wood: Back with Bucks
Wood has been recalled from the G League ahead of Tuesday's game against Detroit, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wood has been lighting it up across the board with the Herd so far this season, although he's yet to see much of a chance with Milwaukee. He hasn't taken the court for the Bucks since Dec. 5, when he logged seven minutes and recorded six points along with four rebounds against the Pistons. Wood's chances of sniffing the court Tuesday night seem slim.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...