The Bucks recalled Wood from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday.

After sitting out the Herd's loss Friday to the Long Island Nets while battling the flu, Wood returned to the lineup the following day against the Grand Rapids Drive, logging 37 minutes and finishing with 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 boards, one assist and one block in a 118-107 loss. With his health no longer a concern, Wood will move up to the parent club ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pistons but is unlikely to be included in coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.