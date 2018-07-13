Bucks' Christian Wood: Big double-double in SL victory
Wood finished with 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 15 rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 83-75 summer league victory over the Spurs.
Wood once again dominated, hauling down an impressive 15 rebounds in the overtime win Thursday. He has certainly been one of the standout players across the summer league and continues to lay a platform for a possible jump into the Bucks NBA roster. Only time will tell if he has done enough but he has undoubtedly done himself no harm with his recent play.
