Bucks' Christian Wood: Called up from G League
Wood was recalled by the Bucks on Tuesday.
Bucks fans have been clamoring for Wood to join the NBA roster for some time now, as the athletic forward has been dominating G League competition while on assignment with the Wisconsin Herd. Over the last three games, Wood averaged 26.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks, while shooting just under 60 percent from the field. He likely won't play much of a role for the Bucks, but Wood will provide depth in the frontcourt and could eventually challenge Thon Maker and D.J. Wilson for reserve minutes.
