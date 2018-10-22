Bucks' Christian Wood: Inactive Monday
Wood will be inactive for Monday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Wood saw 11 combined minutes of action over the Bucks' first two games, but he'll take a seat Monday as Milwaukee activates Thon Maker for the first time.
More News
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Secures roster spot•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Scores 19 points in 15 minutes Friday•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Double-double in preseason start•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Plays well in 20 minutes Sunday•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Signs with Milwaukee•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...