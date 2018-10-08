Bucks' Christian Wood: Plays well in 20 minutes Sunday
Wood finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason victory over Minnesota.
Wood came off the bench behind backup John Henson but ended up seeing more court time, producing some solid numbers in the process. Wood was spectacular for the Bucks in the recent summer league, earning himself a partially guaranteed contract. Based on this performance, Wood could already be ahead of Henson in the pecking order. Should he manage to find his way into the rotation, he would be worth a look in deeper leagues based on his upside, demonstrated in the summer league as well as last seasons G-League.
