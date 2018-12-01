Bucks' Christian Wood: Recalled from G League
Wood was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Ersan Ilyasova (concussion) out, coach Mike Budenholzer called up Wood from the G League to have 13 active players. Wood isn't expected to play a massive role, but it's possible he gets close to his season-high 11 minutes.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.