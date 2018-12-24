Wood was recalled from the Wisconsin Herd to the Bucks on Monday.

Wood has bounced back and forth between the Bucks and the Herd this season. He's averaging 28.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game with the Herd. He seems to have the talent to play at the NBA level but can't crack the center rotation in Milwaukee. With Ersan Ilyasova (nose) still out, the Bucks may give Wood a chance to play a few minutes and carve out a role for himself the next couple games.