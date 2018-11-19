Bucks' Christian Wood: Recalled from G League
Wood was promoted to the Bucks from the Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.
Wood was shipped to the G League on Saturday, and after playing one game with the Herd, he'll rejoin the NBA squad. He totaled 12 points, 14 boards and eight assists over 37 minutes in his one game with Milwaukee's G-League affiliate, although he's unlikely to see much run with the Bucks just yet.
