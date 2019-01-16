The Bucks assigned Wood to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.

Wood was a healthy inactive in the Bucks' 124-86 win over the Heat on Tuesday and hasn't logged any NBA action since Dec. 5. He'll thus head back to the G League to receive some meaningful run. During his 13 games with the Herd this season, Wood has performed at an elite level with averages of 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 assists per contest.