Wood put up 33 points (8-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-17 FT) to go with 12 rebounds and two blocks and two assists across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 118-109 win over the Windy City Bulls.

It's the 10th time Wood has exceeded the 30-point mark in the G League this season. The forward will be an elite option in DFS contests nearly any time he suits up for the G League club, but it's unlikely he'll see meaningful run this season for the league-best Bucks. Even if Wood is up with Milwaukee for Friday's game against the Hornets, he'll likely struggle to crack the rotation if the game is competitive throughout.

