Bucks' Christian Wood: Returns to G League
Wood put up 33 points (8-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-17 FT) to go with 12 rebounds and two blocks and two assists across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 118-109 win over the Windy City Bulls.
It's the 10th time Wood has exceeded the 30-point mark in the G League this season. The forward will be an elite option in DFS contests nearly any time he suits up for the G League club, but it's unlikely he'll see meaningful run this season for the league-best Bucks. Even if Wood is up with Milwaukee for Friday's game against the Hornets, he'll likely struggle to crack the rotation if the game is competitive throughout.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...