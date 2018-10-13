Bucks' Christian Wood: Scores 19 points in 15 minutes Friday
Wood tallied 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 143-121 preseason victory over Minnesota.
Wood moved back to the bench with the return of Brook Lopez and once again outplayed his positional competition to finish with 19 points in just 15 minutes. He has done everything in his power to wrestle the backup minutes away from John Henson and Thon Maker and it will be interesting to see how he is used now the regular season is upon us. His value is still limited to deeper formats but the situation is worth monitoring, even in standard leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Double-double in preseason start•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Plays well in 20 minutes Sunday•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Signs with Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Dominates inside with 27-point double-double•
-
Bucks' Christian Wood: Big double-double in SL victory•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...