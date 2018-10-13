Wood tallied 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 143-121 preseason victory over Minnesota.

Wood moved back to the bench with the return of Brook Lopez and once again outplayed his positional competition to finish with 19 points in just 15 minutes. He has done everything in his power to wrestle the backup minutes away from John Henson and Thon Maker and it will be interesting to see how he is used now the regular season is upon us. His value is still limited to deeper formats but the situation is worth monitoring, even in standard leagues.