Wood was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday, RealGM.com reports.

Wood didn't play in either of the Bucks' first two contests out of the All-Star break, so the parent club sent him to Wisconsin to pick up some run in the Herd's 107-105 loss to the Greensboro Swarm. The UNLV product went off for 19 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes. The Bucks aren't expected to have Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), George Hill (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (heel) available for Monday's game in Chicago, so there's a good chance Wood will be recalled prior to the contest to afford Milwaukee an extra body off the bench.