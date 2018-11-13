Bucks' Christian Wood: Sent to G League
Wood was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
Wood has appeared in only three games all year with the Bucks, putting up 2.0 points over 5.0 minutes per contest. He'll be sent to Milwaukee's G-League affiliate, where he'll get more opportunities to see action and develop his game.
