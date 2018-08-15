Bucks' Christian Wood: Signs with Milwaukee

Wood signed a contract with the Bucks on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After playing a minor role with Philadelphia and Charlotte over his first two seasons in the league, Wood went overseas during the 2017-18 campaign to play in China. However, he eventually returned to the United States and wound up playing in 45 G-League games, averaging an impressive 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks across 33.1 minutes. In addition to that strong display, Wood also dominated for the Bucks' summer league team in July, posting averages of 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks across five games. The contract is likely just a partially guaranteed training camp deal, but he'll have every opportunity to compete for a roster spot.