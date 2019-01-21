Bucks' Christian Wood: Spectacular showing in win
Wood racked up 34 points (15-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 23 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks across 26 minutes Saturday against Capital City.
Despite playing just 26 minutes, Wood put forth an absolute monster performance, cleaning up in the scoring department and on the glass. His scoring barrage was just enough to hand the Herd a 109-105 victory. Wood continues to dominate in the G League so far this season, averaging 27.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocks over 16 matchups.
