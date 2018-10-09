Bucks' Christian Wood: Starting at power forward Tuesday

Wood will draw the start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer is resting most of the starters, so Wood will be given an opportunity to start. In 30 total preseason minutes, Wood has recorded 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

More News
Our Latest Stories