Anthony finished with 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Anthony did his best to pull Milwaukee back into this game, at one point scoring eight straight points late into the third and early fourth quarter. He hasn't been able to step into a larger role with Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) sidelined and continues to have issues in terms of inefficient shooting and high turnovers. He can occasionally pull together a big game or get hot like he did on Monday night, but Anthony is just far too inconsistent to see his role elevated beyond what it is right now.