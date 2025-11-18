Anthony closed Monday's 118-106 loss to the Cavaliers with four points (2-8 FG), one rebound and eight assists over 22 minutes.

While Anthony's scoring numbers have been down recently, averaging 4.4 points on 25.6 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three in his last five games, he has also been setting up his teammates for with shots, averaging 5.2 assists in that span. Anthony will continue to back up Ryan Rollins as the team's facilitator among the second unit.