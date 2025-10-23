Anthony notched nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 victory over the Wizards.

Kevin Porter sprained his ankle after nine minutes of action Wednesday, which likely played a part in Anthony's role. Still, Anthony operated behind Ryan Rollins, who saw 29 minutes off the bench. If Porter is indeed facing an extended absence, Anthony would still be in play to step into a significant role from the second unit.