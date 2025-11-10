Anthony posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-115 loss to Houston.

The six assists led the Bucks on the afternoon, while the five boards were a season high for Anthony. The former Orlando guard has scored in double digits in five of the last six games, averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 threes over that stretch in just 20.2 minutes a contest from the second unit.