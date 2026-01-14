Anthony ended with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over nine minutes during Tuesday's 139-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Anthony moved back into the rotation for the first time in the past nine games, logging nine minutes during garbage time. After beginning the season as a regular member of the playing squad, things have gone from bad to worse for Anthony. In just four games over the past month, he has averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game.