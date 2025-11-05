Anthony accumulated 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 loss to the Raptors.

Anthony has been a steady presence off the bench for Milwaukee, averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 threes made. With Kevin Porter (knee) out for the forseeable future, Anthony will continue seeing minutes at point guard behind Ryan Rollins.