Anthony totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Spurs.

Anthony has been phased out of Milwaukee's rotation over the past month, with most of his minutes coming during garbage time. The 25-year-old played the entire fourth quarter after Milwaukee entered the final period trailing by 37 points to the Spurs on Thursday. The former Magic guard has played more than 20 minutes only once since Nov. 22, averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 9.4 minutes per game during that time.