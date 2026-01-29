default-cbs-image
Anthony (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Despite dealing with an illness, Anthony is getting the green light to play Thursday. It's been a rough season overall for the 2020 first-rounder, but he's picking up a bit of steam amid the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). Over his past three appearances, Anthony has averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 18.3 minutes per game.

