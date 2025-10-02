Ryan has been added to the Bucks' training camp roster

Ryan spent the Las Vegas Summer League with the Bucks after playing for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue during the 2024-25 campaign. He played 37 games for the Blue, averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range. He'll likely suit up for the Wisconsin Herd for the 2025-26 season.