The Bucks signed Ryan to a two-way contract Thursday.

Ryan was invited to training camp with the Bucks this past fall before being cut from the final roster, later linking up with the G League's Wisconsin Herd. The sharpshooter can now bounce back and forth between the NBA club and the Herd as needed. Through 29 G League appearances, Ryan is averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.3 percent from three-point land.