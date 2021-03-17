Augustin was traded to the Rockets, along with D.J. Wilson and a 2023 first-round pick, in exchange for P.J. Tucker and Rodions Kurucs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Augustin is mostly filler in the deal, as Tucker is the real prize for the Bucks, who are looking to load up for another postseason run. The veteran guard never quite found his footing in Milwaukee, shooting just 37.0 percent from the field and averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 assists across 37 appearances. He certainly doesn't fit with the Rockets' timeline, so it's possible Houston could re-route or buy out the veteran before the deadline.