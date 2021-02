Augustin posted one point (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven assists over 22 minutes in Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Thunder.

Augustin couldn't generate much output on the scoreboard Sunday, but he recorded a season-high seven assists over 22 minutes in the loss. The 33-year-old has been part of the Bucks' rotation recently, but he's had very inconsistent production in his bench role.